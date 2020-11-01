e-paper
Home / Education / Beware of fake MHA notice on schools to remain closed till November 30 being circulated: PIB

Beware of fake MHA notice on schools to remain closed till November 30 being circulated: PIB

PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be from Ministry of Home affairs (MHA). The bureau has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday said that a fake notice claiming that schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till November 30, 2020, is circulating on the social media. PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be from Ministry of Home affairs (MHA).

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November. #PIBFactCheck : This Headline is MISLEADING. Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA’s September order, which is valid till November, 2020,” reads the tweet.

 

According to the MHA Guidelines, state and Union Territories will decide when to reopen schools and colleges and when they can begin the physical classes.

