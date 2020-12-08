e-paper
Home / Education / Bharat Bandh: Osmania University postpones exams scheduled for today

Bharat Bandh: Osmania University postpones exams scheduled for today

All examinations scheduled for Tuesday, under Osmania University’s jurisdiction have been postponed in view of Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers, the university administration said.

education Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:42 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Hyderabad
Osmania University
Osmania University(Mint)
         

The university in an official statement said that examinations scheduled from December 9 onwards will be held as per the schedule and the revised schedule for postponed exams will be given to the students in due course of time.

“All examinations scheduled on December 8 under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat Bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from December 9 will be held as per schedule,” said the Controller of Exams, Osmania University.

Farmer unions on December 4, decided to intensify their agitation against the farm laws and called for nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, stating that they were not satisfied with amendments to the Central agricultural laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
India registers less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 9.7 million
How Parliament’s seating arrangement has evolved over 68 years
As states brace for Bharat Bandh, police departments issue travel advisory
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Kerala local body elections: 6,910 wards, 395 local bodies, 5 districts in 1st phase polling
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Covid-19: ‘India not an experiment lab for vaccine’, says Digvijaya Singh
