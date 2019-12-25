BHU gears up to teach ‘Bhoot Vidya’

education

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:49 IST

In a first, the prestigious Banaras Hindu University is gearing up to conduct classes on Bhoot Vidya (psychotherapy).

The classes for the six-month certificate course, which are set to begin from the first week of January, will be undertaken at the faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU.

Under it, the remedies to psychosomatic disorders and ailments caused by ‘ghosts’ will be taught to doctors holding Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degrees, said a faculty.

“A separate unit of Bhoot Vidya has been created in the faculty of Ayurveda for imparting formal education to doctors about the branch. It deals with the Ayurvedic remedies of treating ghost-related ailments and psychosomatic disorders,” said Yamini Bhushan Tripathi, dean, faculty of Ayurveda, BHU.

“It is at my initiative that a separate unit has come up,” claimed Tripathi.

“Bhoot Vidya is one of the eight basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda. It mainly deals with psychosomatic disorders, diseases caused by unknown reasons and diseases of mind or psychic conditions. Faculty of Ayurveda at the BHU is the first one in the country to create a separate unit of Bhoot Vidya and design a certificate course on it,” said Tripathi.

“In the six-month certificate course, the doctors would be taught about remedies and psychotherapy as described in Bhoot Vidya to treat psychosomatic disorders and abnormal psychological conditions caused by unknown reasons which many consider a Bhoot (ghosts),” the dean, faculty of Ayurveda said.

Efforts to set up a separate unit for this Ayurveda branch began six months back.

The proposal was drafted after the meeting of heads of all 16 departments in the faculty gave a go-ahead.

The proposal was then sent to the academic council of the university, which approved a separate unit and a certificate course on one of the basic branches of Ashtanga Ayurveda.

He said the curriculum of the six-month certificate course had already been drafted and in December, the process of admission to the course will be completed.

Efforts are also on to convert the unit into a full-fledged department and start an OPD there.

Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey, associate professor at the faculty, said, “The new unit will help in the study of various things related with the Bhoot Vidya, which deals with the psychological disorders and abnormal psychosomatic condition in a completely Ayurvedic way.”