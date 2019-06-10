BHU SET 2019 result declared for class 9 and 11. Here are the direct links to check

BHU SET 2019 Result: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the result for school entrance test or SET 2019 that was conducted in April for admissions to class 9 and 11.

The BHU SET 2019 result can be checked online at the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in. According to reports, the result was declared at 11 am on Monday, June 10.

BHU has uploaded a merit list containing the roll numbers who have cleared the SET 2019 and are eligible to take admission in class 9th or class 11th to Central Hindu Girls’ School and Central Hindu Boys’ School under Banaras Hindu University.

Candidates can check the merit list online or click on the direct links given below.

BHU SET Class 9th result for boys

BHU SET Class 9th result for girls

Class 11 - Arts & Commerce for Boys

Class 11- Arts & Commerce for Girls

Class 11- Biology for Boys

Class 11- Biology for Girls

Class 11 - Math for Boys

Class 11 - Math for Girls

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 12:26 IST