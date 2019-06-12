BHU SET cutoff list for Central Hindu School Boys released. Check details here

Cut off mark list was released on Tuesday for admission in class 6th, class 9th and 11th at Central Hindu School (CHS) Boys associated with the BHU. Counselling for admission in class sixth and class ninth will be there at the CHS on June 21 and June 22, respectively.

According to the list released by the school, the cut off for general candidate is 86, SC-81, ST-76 and 25 is the cut off for children of BHU Employee SC, BHU employee ST and Physically Challenged, while 33 is the cut off for the children of BHU employee general.

Principal CHS Dr Neeru Bahal said that for the class ninth, cut off for general category candidate is 69, SC-58, ST-56 and physically challenged-57. Cut off for BHU employee General-33, BHU employee SC, ST and Divyangs-25.

She said that for class eleventh Math, cut off for general category candidates is 71, SC-63, ST-57 and physically challenged-65. Cut off for BHU employee General-39, BHU employee SC, ST and Divyangs-25.

For admission in class eleventh Biology, cut off for general category candidates is 68, SC-60, ST-58 and physically challenged- 49. Cut off for BHU employee General-35, BHU employee SC, ST and Divyangs-25.

For the class eleventh arts and commerce, cut off for candidates of general category is 73, SC-69, ST-61 and Physically challenged-56. Cut off for BHU employee General-36, BHU employee SC, ST and Divyangs-25.

Central Hindu School Board Chairman Prof RS Dubey said that counselling for calls ninth will be on June 22. Likewise, counselling for 11 Math and Bio will take place on June 24 and June 25 respectively. Counselling for arts and commerce will take place on June 26. For paid seats of eleventh, counselling will be on June 27.

He said that candidates may check their results at bhuonline.in/setresult.html

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:59 IST