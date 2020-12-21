e-paper
Home / Education / BHU student makes it to Guinness World Records for creating world’s largest painting using natural colours

BHU student makes it to Guinness World Records for creating world’s largest painting using natural colours

Neha, a resident of Kotwari village of Rasra sub-district in Ballia, is a student of Vedic Science at Banaras Hindu University. She had earlier studied fine arts at BHU.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:57 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh)
Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi giving Guinness World Record certificate to Neha Singh.
Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi giving Guinness World Record certificate to Neha Singh.(ANI)
         

Neha Singh, a student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has made it to the Guinness World Records by creating the world’s largest painting using natural colours, Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi said on Sunday.

Ballia District Magistrate Shrihari Pratap Shahi in an official statement said, “Neha Singh has made the largest painting in the world using natural colours. The painting is of size of measuring 62.72 sq metres. Neha’s name has been included in the Guinness World Records as she has painted a ‘moksh ka vriksh’ (tree of salvation).”

Neha, a resident of Kotwari village of Rasra sub-district in Ballia, is a student of Vedic Science at Banaras Hindu University. She had earlier studied fine arts at BHU.

The Guinness World Records on its website said that the record was achieved by Neha Singh on November 18, 2020.

“The largest spice painting is 62.72 m2 (675.12 ft2) and was achieved by Neha Singh (India) in Ballia, India, on 18 November 2020. Neha is a post-graduate in Fine Art. She was inspired to create this painting as to create something special out of what would have been wasted food (the spices used for the painting had passed their sell by date),” it said.

Ballia DM Shahi visited Neha’s residence in Kotwari village of Rasra sub-district and congratulated her. He also gave her the record certificate. Rasda SDM Moti Lal Yadav also extended his wishes to Neha Singh.

The earlier record for the largest spice painting was registered in the name of Shreya Tatinini, a resident of Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh who made the painting of 588.56 ft2.

