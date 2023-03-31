Bihar 10th Result 2023 Declared: 81.04 % students pass BSEB Matric exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 or Matric final exam results. BSEB Matric results are releases and will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com soon. For more updates follow the live blog. Bihar 10th Result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Check Bihar 10th Result 2023 on HT Portal (Available Now)

The Bihar board Matric examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023, in two shifts across the state at various exam centres.

This year, a total of 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, of which 14 lakh candidates passed the exam. This year the overall pass percentage is 81.04 percent.

Last year, a total of 16,11,099 students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar board final examination, out of which 12,86,971 candidates qualified for the examination. The pass percentage was 79.88%. In the year 2022, Ramayani Roy topped the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022 by securing 487 marks out of 500 marks.

Last year, 6,78,110 male students passed the examination, and 6,08,861 female students passed the examination.

Bihar board Matric result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the "Bihar 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.