Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th result 2019 declared at bbose.org, direct link to check open school result here

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:11 IST

Bihar Board of Open Schooling Examination (BBOSE) has declared the 10th and 12th exam result 2019 that was held in the month of June. Students who had appeared for the BBOSE 10th, 12th June exam 2019 can check their results at bbose.org.

Candidates will have to login using their roll number, exam name, date of birth, accreditation code and exam center code. Candidates are advised to key in their login credentials as provided in their admit card.

Here’s the direct link to check BBOSE 10th, 12th result 2019

How to check BBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2019

Visit official website of BBOSE at bbose.org

Click on the result link scrolling on the top of the homepage

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 10:09 IST