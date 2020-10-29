Bihar BEd-CET provisional seat allotment result announced, here’s how to check
Bihar B.Ed CET 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the Bihar B.Ed provisional seat allotment result on its official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:43 IST
Bihar B.Ed CET 2020: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the Bihar B.Ed- CET provisional seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates can check their provisional seat allotment result by logging in to the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The Bihar B.Ed (Bachelor’s of Education) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 was conducted on September 22.
Candidates will have to pay the fees online on or before November 5. Final allotment result will be declared on November 6. After the final list is released, candidates will have to go for physical verification of documents in the participating universities from November 9 to 12 and 23 to 25.
How to check Bihar B. Ed Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 Counselling/ Login link
Step 3: Key in your login credentials to and your choices of colleges and allotted seat.
Step 4: Your Bihar BEd CET Counselling Sear Allotment results will be displayed on the screen.
List Of B.Ed. College Under Universities of Bihar
Aryabhatt Gyan University, Patna
Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepur
Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
Jai Prakash University, Chapra
Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
Magadh University, Bodhgaya
Maulana Majhar-ul-Haq Arabic and Persian University, Patna
Munger University, Munger
Patna University, Patna
Patliputra University, Patna
Purnea University, Purnea
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
Veer Kunwar Singh University, Aara