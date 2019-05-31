Bihar board 10th compartment result 2019 declared, 26.31% fail

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday declared the Class 10 compartment examination result. The result was announced by Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.The BSEB compartment examination was held from May 14 to May 17.

Students who have appeared in the Bihar board Class 10 compartment examination can check their results by visiting https://www.biharboard.online/#

Bihar board 10th compartment result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit Bihar school education board website at biharboard.online

2) Click on the link for result

3) Enter roll code and roll number and search

4) Result will be displayed

The Bihar board had recently declared the intermediate compartment exam result 2019.

The Bihar board had declared the class 10 exam results this year in April. A total of 80.73% candidates passed out of around 16 lakh students who appeared in the exam. Around 3.1 lakh candidates failed in Bihar Board 10th exam 2019.

Last year, 26.53% students had passed the BSEB Class 10 or matriculation compartmental examination. Out of the 2,17, 575 candidates who appeared for the compartmental examination 1,38,241 were girls while 79,334 were boys. Out of the total, 57, 642 students qualified and 1, 56,030 students failed.

First Published: May 31, 2019 15:24 IST