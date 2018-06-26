Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 live : Here are the latest updates

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Tuesday declare the results of students who took the Class 10 or matric examination this year. More than 17 lakh students appeared in the exams held between February 21 and 28. The results will be declared soon and students can check it on the BSEB’s official website biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Here are the live updates

* The board has claimed that the exams were conducted in a fair manner with strict measures in place and denied any question paper was leaked.

*Earlier this month, state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma told reporters that the pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12 this year. 52.95% passed the Bihar Board Class 12 exam this year.

*Last year, BSEB had declared the Class 10 examination results on June 22.

* The pass percentage in Class 10 exam in 2017 was 50.12%.

*A total of 17,23,911 students appeared for the exam out of which 8,63,250 passed. 13.91% passed in first division, 26.88% passed in second division, 9.32% passed in third division.

*Prem Kumar of Shree Govind High School Mano, Lakhisarai had topped the Class 10 exam with 93% marks last year. He got 465 marks out of 500.

*Bhavya Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui was the second topper with 92.8% last year. She had 464 marks out of 500.

BSEB 10th Board Result 2018: Steps to check after the declaration

* Log on to http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* The Bihar board Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

* Students can take a printout for further reference