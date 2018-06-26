Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Prerna Raj tops, girls grab top three ranks as 68.89% students pass

More than 68% students cleared the matriculation or Class 10 board examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), a rise of over 18% from the previous year, results showed on Tuesday.

Prerna Raj of Jamui’s Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya scored 457 marks out of 500 to top the exam. Pragya and Shikha Kumari, also from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, were the joint second toppers as they secured 454 marks. Anupriya Kumari from the same school got the third rank with 452 marks.

Sixteen students, including the first three toppers, from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya were among the 23 candidates in the list of top 10.

The board said 189,326 students passed in the first division, 663,884 in the second and 357,103 got the third division. It added that 1,304 students will have to reappear in the exams.

Board chairperson Anand Kishor said a change in the pattern, digitisation of the exam process, OMR sheets and the introduction of 50% objective questions were the main reasons for the improvement in result this year. Last year, 50.12% students cleared the exam, which has been marred by several controversies.

More than 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation exams that were held between February 21 and 28 in over 1,426 centres in Bihar.

The board claimed that the exams were conducted in a fair manner with strict measures in place and denied any question paper was leaked.

It asked candidates not to wear shoes and socks in the exam centres to deter them from carrying cheating notes. Many students appeared in the exams bare feet and others in slippers.