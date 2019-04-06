Bihar Board 10th result 2019: Sawan Raj Bharti of SAV Jamui is the topper with 97.2%, check top 10 merit list
Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui has topped the Bihar School examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric examination 2019. He has scored 97.2%.education Updated: Apr 06, 2019 13:53 IST
Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) in Jamui has topped the Bihar School examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric examination 2019. He has scored 97.2%.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department RK Mahajan Jointly declared the BSEB Class 10 results.
The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019 can be checked at bsebonline.organd bsebresult.online
Here’s how to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2019
Log on to the any of the websites mentioned above
Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Results 2019
Key in the required details
Your BSEB 10th examination results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a print out for future reference
The Bihar board matric examination was held between February 21 and 28, 2019 at 1418 examination Centres in the state.
This year 16,60,609 students registered for the BSEB matric examination in the state, out of which 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys.
Note: Visit the official website of Bihar board for latest news and updates.
First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:21 IST