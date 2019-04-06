Bihar Board 10th result 2019: Sawan Raj Bharti of SAV Jamui is the topper with 97.2%, check top 10 merit list

Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) in Jamui has topped the Bihar School examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th or matric examination 2019. He has scored 97.2%.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department RK Mahajan Jointly declared the BSEB Class 10 results.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019 can be checked at bsebonline.organd bsebresult.online

Here’s how to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2019

Log on to the any of the websites mentioned above

Click on the link for BSEB Class 10 Results 2019

Key in the required details

Your BSEB 10th examination results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference

The Bihar board matric examination was held between February 21 and 28, 2019 at 1418 examination Centres in the state.

This year 16,60,609 students registered for the BSEB matric examination in the state, out of which 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys.

