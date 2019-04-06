Bihar board 10th exam result 2019 declared, check your matric result here

The Class 10th or matric exam 2019 result of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Saturday.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Education Department RK Mahajan Jointly declared the BSEB Class 10 results.

The four links to check results are given below:

Two direct links to check results on bsebonline.org are: Link 1 and Link 2 to check BSEB 10th result

Two direct links to check results on bsebresult.online are: Link 1 and Link 2 to check BSEB 10th result

The Bihar board matric examination was held between February 21 and 28, 2019 at 1418 examination Centres in the state.

This year 16,60,609 students registered for the BSEB matric examination in the state, out of which 8,37,075 were girls and 8,23,534 were boys.

After grand increase in the pass percentage and first divisions in the intermediate examinations, 2019 of the Bihar school examination board (BSEB), expectations are high about a repeat in the class 10 board exam results.

With nearly 25-lakh students failing in class 10 and 12 board exams in 2017-18 in the State, the teachers, the board as well as the government were under relentless attack from the opposition over quality of education in schools.

Last year also, there was increase in the pass percentage, which reached 68.89 % from an abysmal 50.12% in 2017 and 53.33% in 2016. However, in 2015, the pass percentage was 75%.

But phenomenal jump in the result in intermediate this year has raised hopes of a much improved performance in class 10 board also. Besides, early results would mean more opportunities to the students.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:00 IST