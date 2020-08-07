e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th updated results 2020 declared, check it here

Bihar Board 10th updated results 2020 declared, check it here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the updated results for class 10th exam. Here’s the direct link to check your scores BSEB on Wednesday promoted 2.14 lakh students who had failed in the annual exam, by allotting grace marks to those who were close to the passing mark.

education Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB 10th Updated Results 2020
BSEB 10th Updated Results 2020
         

Bihar Board 10th updated results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the updated results for class 10th exam. BSEB on Wednesday promoted 2.14 lakh students who had failed in the annual exam, by allotting grace marks to those who were close to the passing mark. This has been done to avoid compartmental exam in the time of Covid-19.

BSEB had announced the matriculation results on May 26 .In Class 10th exam, a total of 208147 candidates including 108459 in one subject and 99688 in two subjects - had failed. After allotting the grace marks, 141677 more candidates (68.07%) have passed in matriculation.

Direct link to check BSEB Class 10th Updated Results 2020

Here’s how to check the results online:

Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in

A link will be displayed on the screen that reads

‘Result Updated - Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020’ or Result Updated - Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020

Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)

Your new scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
38% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 states
38% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported from 5 states
LIVE: In highest one-day jump, India reports 62,538 Covid-19 cases, toll climbs over 41,000
LIVE: In highest one-day jump, India reports 62,538 Covid-19 cases, toll climbs over 41,000
Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped
Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In