Bihar board gives grace marks to avoid compartment exam, 2.14 lakh failed 10th, 12th students pass

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:47 IST

In a one-of-it’s kind move, the Bihar School examination board (BSEB) has passed 214287 more candidates out of 340633 who had failed in one or two subjects in this year’s class 12 and 10 board examinations, by alloting grace marks.

The Bihar board was the first to publish intermediate results on March 24 itself, while the matriculation results were published in the midst of lockdown on May 26. The results of many school boards in the country got delayed a lot due to pandemic.

The decision was taken following the nod of the department of education to the board’s proposal for granting grace marks to the candidate to avoid compartmental examinations in view of the growing scourge of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, which again had over 3600 additions on Wednesday to take the total number of positive cases in the State closer to 70000-mark

However, how much grace marks have been given to the examinees is not clear, but the board’s decision has given a huge relief to a large number of candidates and avoided the risk of holding exams.

Board chairman Anand Kishor said that those candidates who had marks on the higher side and closer to the pass mark benefited from the move due to “extraordinary situations” due to the pandemic. A new list has been uploaded on the board website.

“Waiting for the situation to get normal and then hold Compartmentalise examination would have delayed the results to November-December, which would have not benefited any student in the present academic session. It is a decision taken entirely in students’ interests. Some other boards also did the same to avoid the risk of taking the examination in the midst of a pandemic,” he added.

In the intermediate examination, 132486 candidates - 46005 in one subject and 86481 in two subjects - had failed, while in matriculation 208147 candidates - 108459 in one subject and 99688 in two subjects - had failed. After grace marks, 72610 more candidates (54.81%) have passed in intermediate examinations, while 141677 more candidates (68.07%) have passed in matriculation.

“Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Verma has informed that the department accepted the board proposal to grant some extra marks as a one-time exception in view of the adverse situation due to Covid-19 pandemic, as holding compartmental examinations in the next two-three months seems unlikely,” said a board communique.