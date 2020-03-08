Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th result 2020 to be declared in March- April. Evaluation almost complete, says official

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 21:33 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the class 10th and 12th results soon. According to the latest press release, BSEB official has announced that the class 10th and 12th results will be declared in the month of March or April.

According to the official press release, BSEB will declare the board results before any other state does.

Moreover, the board official informed that the evaluation process for Bihar Board intermediate exam is almost complete.

“75% of the copies are already evaluated. We will announce the results very soon,” the official said.

BSEB has already released the answer keys for the objective type questions that were asked in the intermediate board exam.

In the year 2019 also, BSEB had declared the 12th board results in the last week of March and 10th board result in the first week of April before any other state board.

Last year CBSE had declared the class 10th result on May 6 and class 12th result on May 2 while the CISCE had declared the class 10th and 12th results on May 7. On the other hand Bihar board had declared the Class 12th results on March 30 and Class 10th result on April 6. Other state boards had declared the results by the end of May.

“We will declare the board results early so that students can easily get admission for further studies in the month of May or June.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted from Feb 17 to 24

while the class 12th exams were conducted from Feb 3 to 13.