Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Evaluation process to remain suspended till April 14

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:28 IST

Bihar School Examination Board on Tuesday announced that the evaluation of papers of class 10th board exam that was suspended till March 31 will remain be suspended till April 14 due to the nationwide lockdown in view of prevention of further spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on March 22, the evaluation process was suspended when the chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar had announced a lockdown in the state til March 31 after the coronavirus claimed one life in Bihar.

Later on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a complete lockdown in all the states of India till April 14.

With the further postponement of evaluation process, students of class 10th will have to wait for their results.

There are a total of 100 evaluation centres in Bihar with over 20,000 evaluators to check the answer copies of the board examinees.