Bihar Board Class 12 arts topper Sakshy Kumari wants to become IAS officer

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:01 IST

Full of all vim and vigour, about 18-year-old Sakshy Kumari, who secured the first rank in Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for Arts in state, on Wednesday felt that her aim was never to secure top grade but only to do well in the examination.

“But now I have become a believer, if consistent study is blended with right direction, one can carve a niche for oneself,” said Sakshy Kumari, a resident of Machhchhargawa in Jogapatti block of West Champaran district of Bihar, attributing success to her teacher and parents.

Sakshy, who secured 474 marks out of 500 (about 95%) with 96 marks in history, 93 in geography, 47 in NRB (None Rashtra Bhasha), 96 in economics and 47 in English and 96 in LL (English) shared the secret of her success with HT. “I found it quite strenuous and less productive when I studied for 10 hour in a day. Later, working on my teachers’ advice, I changed my strategy and studied only for four hours a day religiously,” said the state arts topper, a student Mahanap Ramrup Goswami College, Bettiah.

“After going through the text books, a question-based study is sine quo non for every student. This much I can say with a reasonable degree of confidence for the success of any student,” said Sakshy, who nurses a dream to become an IAS officer and has decided to opt economics in graduation.

Sakshy’s parents are on cloud nine today. “Her success means a lot and is also full of learning experiences. As a guardian, I believe we should never impose our decisions. Every sincere student is his or her best judge and guardian should cooperate and enlighten the dream they nurse. Whatever decisions, she has taken, ranging from selection of stream to coaching classes to reference book, every decision was hers and they all worked, “ said Chandra Bhushan Prasad, father of Sakshy who was again a block topper in her matriculation examination.

Meanwhile, Mahanap Ramrup Goswami College, of which she was a student, has decided to felicitate Sakshy. “She is student who has brought such a laurel for the college in 41 years of its existence. She is a bright student. We will certainly felicitate her after the college opens,” said Umesh Chandra Prasad, principal of Mahanap Ramrup Goswami College.