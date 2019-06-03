Bihar Board OFSS admission 2019-20: First merit list out, check details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released its first merit list for intermediate admissions through online facilitation system for students (OFSS). The first list was released today, on June 3, 2019.

Students can check the first merit list online at ofssbihar.in later in the evening. Bihar Board will also send an email to the student’s registered email ID if their name is in the meri list. The admission process for the selected students will be done between June 4 and 10, 2019. The second list will be released on June 19, 2019.

In a press conference, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said on Monday that this year, 12 lakh 80 thousand students had applied for admission. This year the admission will be done for 16, 47,112 seats on 3339 schools and colleges of Bihar. ‘

OFSS is an online common application form (CAF) through which students can apply online for admission in intermediate colleges and schools available in all 38 districts of Bihar. The application fee was Rs 300.

Check cutoff list of institutions of Patna here

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:37 IST