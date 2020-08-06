e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board passes 2.14 lakh 10th, 12th students to avoid compartment, here’s how to check results

Bihar Board passes 2.14 lakh 10th, 12th students to avoid compartment, here’s how to check results

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has promoted over two lakh students of class 10th and 12th, who could not pass in one or two papers of the annual examination, by providing them grace marks to avoid compartmental exam.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:47 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(onlinebseb.in)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has promoted over two lakh students of class 10th and 12th, who could not pass in one or two papers of the annual examination, by providing them grace marks. This has been done to avoid compartmental exam in the time of Covid-19.

Students who had failed in Bihar board class 10, 12 exam 2020 can check their results after it is uploaded on the board website at onlinebseb.in.

The Bihar board had declared the class 12th results on March 24 itself, while the matriculation results were published on May 26. This year, a total of 340633 students had failed in the BSEB 10th and 12th exam out of which 214287 have been promoted. Only those candidates who had marks on the higher side and closer to the pass mark benefited from the move.

In the BSEB class 12th examination, a total of 132486 candidates including 46005 students in one subject and 86481 in two subjects - had failed, while in Class 10th exam, a total of 208147 candidates including 108459 in one subject and 99688 in two subjects - had failed. After allotting the grace marks, 72610 more candidates (54.81%) have passed in intermediate examinations, while 141677 more candidates (68.07%) have passed in matriculation.

Here’s how to check the results online:

Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in

A link will be displayed on the screen that reads ‘BSEB 10th, 12th compartmental result 2020’

Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)

Your new scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

