Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims results 2018-19 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for 64th Common Combined competitive preliminary examination 2019 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC has also released the answer key of all the papers on its official website.

2 lakh 95 thousand 444 candidates had taken the Prelims test out of which 19 thousand 109 candidates have qualified.

The qualified candidates will appear in the BPSC 64th Mains exam in July 2019.

The examination was held on December 16, at 808 examination centres in the state.

BPSC 64th Prelims Result: Here’s the direct link to check

BPSC 64th Prelims Answer Key: Here’s the direct link to check.

BPSC 64th prelims result 2018-19: Steps to check

1) Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link ‘Result of 64th prelims’

3) A Pdf page containing roll numbers of successful candidates opens

4) Check your results and save it on the computer

5) Take a print out of the result as well

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 10:25 IST