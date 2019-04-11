Bihar BTSC engineer recruitment 2019: Application closing soon for 6000 vacancies

BTSC Bihar JE Recruitment 2019: Huge opportunity for engineers! Over 6000 vacancies for junior engineer posts have been announced.

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for the recruitment junior engineer in civil, electronics and electrical engineering streams. There are a total of 6379 vacancies in various departments of Bihar government.

The last date to apply is April 15. Candidates can apply online on official website at www.btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in.

Education Qualification:

Minimum educational qualification for BTSC Bihar JE Jobs 2019 is Diploma in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

BTSC Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply

Visit the offical website at pariksha.nic.in

On the homepage, find the link to apply for JE recruitment on the top

Click on Apply online

A new page will open

Click on ‘APPLY’ link

To read the notification you can click on ‘VIEW ADVERTISEMENT’ before clicking on Apply button

Details of Vacancy

Planning and Development Department---Civil----1298

Public Health Engineering Department---Civil---457 and Mechanical--34

Building Construction Department---Mechanical--15 and Electrical-- 106, Civil---310

Department of Water Resources---Civil---2123 and Mechanical--237 and Electrical-- 26

Town Development and Housing Department--- Civil---49

Rural Work Department---Civil-- 768

Road Construction Department--- Civil---463

Small Water Resources Department---Civil ---347 and Mechanical-- 146

Age Limit: 18 to 37 Years

Application Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 200

SC - Rs. 50

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:45 IST