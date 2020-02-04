Bihar Board 12th exam: 92 expelled on Day 2 of BSEB exam

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:01 IST

Altogether 92 candidates were expelled from the exam centres across the state for using unfair means on the second day of intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) on Tuesday.

BSEB held chemistry exam in the first sitting, while political science and English (vocational course) exams were conducted in the second sitting on Tuesday.

A total of 5,04,913 students had registered for the chemistry exam, while 3,01,562 candidates had filled the form for political science and 569 students had registered for English exam in the state.

“Students, after having a tough time with security personnel on the first day on reaching late at the exam center and removing shoes outside the exam hall, were seen following the board’s instructions rigorously as less cases of late entry were reported on second day”, said an examination official at Bankipur Girls High School.

As per BSEB notification, examinations in both shifts were held peacefully on Tuesday. The board has made tight security arrangements to prevent instances of cheating at its examination centres.

Altogether 92 candidates were caught using unfair means during the exam. Out of which, 18 students were booked in Madhepura district, 9 in Siwan,7 in Aurangabad, 7 in Madhubani, 5 in Nalanda, 4 each in Patna and Nawada, and others.

BSEB chairman, Anand Kishor, said, “Adequate security arrangements have been made for the fair and peaceful conduct of exam. Magistrates have been posted in all the districts to oversee the conduct of the examination. Instruction to all examination coordinators is given to strictly follow zero-tolerance policy and spare nobody if caught using unfair means. Section 144 of CrPC is imposed to prevent gathering nearing exam centres.”

Students’ Speak:

Khusboo Kumari who took chemistry examination at Bankipur Girls High School said, “Paper was not difficult for those who studied well. Multiple choice questions (MCQs) were easy to solve as it didn’t require much calculation. Subjective questions were also asked from key topics.”

Another examinee, Urvashi Kumari of JD Women’s College said, “Chemistry question paper was balanced as it contained questions from each chapter. Objective questions helped to save time and complete on time. Long-answer type question had six questions out of which, we had to attempt any three.”

“Tight security arrangement helped to write peacefully as no disturbance occurred during exam hour”, she added.

Jyoti Rani, who appeared for political science, said, “I hope to score well in political science. Paper was not tough. I was able to attempt all the questions. MCQs and short answer type questions were easy and time-saving while long-answer type questions were a bit lengthy.”

Another Arts student Gautam Kumar who took the examination at Miller High School, said, “Paper was average difficult. Few objective questions were tricky and confusing. I hope to score well.”

“Answer sheet with pre-printed details like name, roll number, roll code, and subject code is really helpful as it saves a lot of time which required for circling the OMR sheet and there is no apprehension of copy rejection due to error”, he added.

On February 5, the BSEB will conduct biology exam in the first shift while economics and foundation course in second shift.

More than 12 lakh candidates – comprising 5.4 lakh girls and 6.5 lakh boys – are appearing for the examinations at 1,283 centres across the state. The examinations will end on February 13.