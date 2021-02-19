Bihar CM asks officials to expedite completion of ITI buildings
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday directed officials to ensure completion of construction of those Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) which do not have their own buildings, at the earliest, so that the training institutes can be shifted there for providing better facilities to students. Out of the total 149 ITIs (Industrial Training Institute) in Bihar, 67 have their own buildings while construction work is underway for the remaining 82, a senior official said.
The chief minister said this while directing the Labour Resources Department during a detailed presentation for setting up Centre of Excellence in the 149 ITIs, with the support of Tata Technologies.
During the presentation, the chief minister asked the officials to make arrangements for providing both online and offline classes to the students in all the institutes.
"Students should learn new technology so that they get better employment opportunities. The number of trainers at ITIs should also be increased as per the requirement," Kumar said.
Speaking on the occasion, Labour Resources Minister Jivesh Kumar said, the government will complete the job of setting up Centre of Excellence in 60 ITIs by March 2022.
Around 15,000 students will be given training every year in these institutes so that they get employment opportunities both within and outside the country.
Principal Secretary of the Labour Resources Department Mihir Kumar Singh said, 60 ITIs have been chosen in the first phase where Centre of Excellence will be set up, for which ₹2,188 crore will be spent. Tata Technologies will bear 88 per cent of the cost while the state government will share 12 per cent of the expenditure, Singh said.
Tata Technologies will cooperate with the ITIs with trainers, provide new upraded tools machinery besides helping them formulate syllabus, the principal secretary said.
