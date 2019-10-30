Bihar CSBC Constable mobile squad Recruitment on 496 posts begins, 12th pass can apply
Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has invited applications for the post of constable in mobile squad. There are a total of 496 posts. Candidates can apply at csbc.bih.nic.in.education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:01 IST
The last date to apply for the mobile squad constable vacancies is November 29.
Eligibility:
Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent can apply for the post.
Candidates should also have a driving license for a two or four wheeler vehicle (LMV/HMV) issued before th date of the release of notification.
Selection Process:
Prelims Test - OMR based online exam
Physical endurance/ standard test (PET/PST)
Medical exam
How to apply for Bihar CSBC Mobile squad constable:
Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on Transport Dept. tab
Under the tab, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application: Click here to submit Online Application for the post of Mobile Squad Constables’
Click on ‘Register’
Fill in the details required in the form and submit
Check official notification here
First Published: Oct 30, 2019 12:07 IST