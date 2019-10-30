e-paper
Bihar CSBC Constable mobile squad Recruitment on 496 posts begins, 12th pass can apply

Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has invited applications for the post of constable in mobile squad. There are a total of 496 posts. Candidates can apply at csbc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:01 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar constable recruitment 2019
Bihar constable recruitment 2019(PTI)
         

The last date to apply for the mobile squad constable vacancies is November 29.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent can apply for the post.

Candidates should also have a driving license for a two or four wheeler vehicle (LMV/HMV) issued before th date of the release of notification.

Selection Process: 

Prelims Test - OMR based online exam

Physical endurance/ standard test (PET/PST)

Medical exam

How to apply for Bihar CSBC Mobile squad constable:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Transport Dept. tab

Under the tab, click on the link that reads ‘Online Application: Click here to submit Online Application for the post of Mobile Squad Constables’

Click on ‘Register’

Fill in the details required in the form and submit

Check official notification here

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 12:07 IST

