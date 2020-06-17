e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar DElEd 2020 application process to begin from June 23, check important dates here

Bihar DElEd 2020 application process to begin from June 23, check important dates here

BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed. 2019-21 and 2018-20 application process will begin from June 23. Check important dates and how to apply online here.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:44 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar DElEd 2020 application dates out
Bihar DElEd 2020 application dates out(HT File)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the important dates to apply for D.EL.Ed 2019-21 first year exam and 2018-20 second year exam. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said in a press note that the examination forms will be available on the website at wwww.biharboard.online from June 22 onwards.

Important dates: Candidates can apply online from June 23 to 30 and pay the online application fee till July 1. Applications can be submitted with late fine from July 2 to 6 and the fee can be paid till July 7. A sum of Rs 175 has to be paid as late fine along with the application fee. The application fee for 2019-20 session (first year exam) is Rs 1300 while for 2018-20 (Second year exam) it is Rs 1425.

How to apply: Principals of universities will get a user ID and password. They will have to login on the official website at biharboard.online and submit the application forms for their students.

Application Correction Window: The link to make corrections in application form will be active from
July 8 to 11.

Helpline number: Those who find difficulty in filling up the application form can dial the helpline numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227.

