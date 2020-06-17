Bihar DElEd 2020 application process to begin from June 23, check important dates here

education

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:44 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the important dates to apply for D.EL.Ed 2019-21 first year exam and 2018-20 second year exam. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said in a press note that the examination forms will be available on the website at wwww.biharboard.online from June 22 onwards.

Important dates: Candidates can apply online from June 23 to 30 and pay the online application fee till July 1. Applications can be submitted with late fine from July 2 to 6 and the fee can be paid till July 7. A sum of Rs 175 has to be paid as late fine along with the application fee. The application fee for 2019-20 session (first year exam) is Rs 1300 while for 2018-20 (Second year exam) it is Rs 1425.

How to apply: Principals of universities will get a user ID and password. They will have to login on the official website at biharboard.online and submit the application forms for their students.

Application Correction Window: The link to make corrections in application form will be active from

July 8 to 11.

Helpline number: Those who find difficulty in filling up the application form can dial the helpline numbers: 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239, 2230051, 2232227.