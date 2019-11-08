Bihar health department is hiring 1095 junior residents, apply now

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:56 IST

Bihar health department has invited online applications for junior residents posts in various hospitals of Bihar government. There are a total of 1095 vacancies.

The online application process began on November 4 and conclude on November 15.

Candidates who have a MBBS, PG or Diploma degree can apply for the post. The selection will be done through walk-in counselling.

Candidates can apply online at health.bih.nic.in

Candidates are required to take a print out of the form after submitting it online and bring it along with other documents on the day of counselling.

Click here to apply online

Check official notification here