Bihar health department is hiring 1095 junior residents, apply now

Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1095 junior resident posts. Check details here.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:56 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

Bihar health department has invited online applications for junior residents posts in various hospitals of Bihar government. There are a total of 1095 vacancies.

The online application process began on November 4 and conclude on November 15.

Candidates who have a MBBS, PG or Diploma degree can apply for the post. The selection will be done through walk-in counselling.

Candidates can apply online at health.bih.nic.in

Candidates are required to take a print out of the form after submitting it online and bring it along with other documents on the day of counselling. 

Click here to apply online

Check official notification here

