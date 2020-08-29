e-paper
Bihar increases salaries of teachers, librarians by 15% from April next year

Bihar Education Department on Friday announced a 15 per cent hike in the salaries of teachers and librarians starting from April 2021.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Patna
(AFP)
         

Bihar Education Department on Friday announced a 15 per cent hike in the salaries of teachers and librarians starting from April 2021.

Teachers and librarians working in educational institutes of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies (Municipal institutions) will be benefited, as per the state Education Department.

The department has issued an order on August 29 regarding the increase of 15 per cent in the basic salary payable on April 1, 2020, in the current salary structure of the above mentioned.

