Home / Education / Bihar NEET rank list 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar NEET rank list 2020: Candidates can check their Bihar NEET rank online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar NEET rank list 2020.
Bihar NEET rank list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Bihar NEET rank list 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released combined medical college-wise opening and closing rank of first and second round of UGMAC 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check their Bihar NEET rank online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Direct link to check Bihar NEET rank list 2020.

How to check Bihar NEET rank list 2020:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘UGMAC’ and click on the link that reads, “Download Combined (First & Second Round) Opening and Closing Rank of UGMAC-2020”

The Bihar NEET rank list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check for your rank

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

