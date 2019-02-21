Bihar’s Sunny Leone now faces FIR for playing prank with system

Sunny Leone ‘topping’ the draft merit list of Bihar government’s public health engineering department (PHED) to shortlist candidates for the next stage of recruitment process for appointment of contractual junior engineers evoked such huge reaction that the actress herself could not resist tweeting to express her pleasant surprise.

“Haha, I am so glad the other me has done so well,” she tweeted.

HAHA, Im so glad the OTHER me has scored so well !!!!! lol... https://t.co/dV1RTQTN5J — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 20, 2019

For the sham Leone from Bihar, however, trouble has just started for playing prank with the government system.

Principal Secretary, PHED, Jitendra Srivastava said an FIR would be lodged against the candidate, as it was not a mischief, but a serious offence.

“We will soon lodge FIR against the candidate under IT Act and various sections of the IPC and CrPC. It is tantamount to obstructing government work and impersonation, as the candidate has also uploaded the picture of the actress,” he added.

Srivastava said that the matter was being examined and it would be clear as to who did this. “When online applications are invited, any candidate can fill up wrong details, but it will be automatically rejected if the supporting documents are not provided at the time of counselling or interview for verification. However, it is presumed that candidates will fill up correct details,” he added.

The details in list on the website was of the applicants themselves and had been put online to seek objections/corrections, if any, till February 24 before the process of shortlisting would get underway to invite candidates for the exam. “For 214 posts, we will call 1000 candidates at a maximum for counselling on the basis of the merit list, as over 17000 candidates have applied. Filling up wrong information means spoiling others’ chances,” he added.

But the name and the reactions that Leone’s evoked were enough to put the department in spotlight it would have done well without. In the surcharged political atmosphere, department’s clarifications carried little meaning, as the Opposition wasted no time to lap it up.

“Courtesy to CM Nitish Kumar’s “farzi topper banao, farzi naukri pao” education & recruitment policy ‘Sunny Leone tops Bihar junior engineer merit list with 98.5 marks. Another candidate named, ‘BVCXZBNNB” has also made it to the top 3rd rank of the list,” tweeted leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav.

नीतीश चाचा की "फ़र्ज़ी शिक्षा, फ़र्ज़ी डिग्री और फ़र्ज़ी नियुक्ति" जैसी नीतियों के चलते अब बिहार में ‘सनी लियोन’ ने जूनियर इंजीनियर की परीक्षा में टॉप किया है।



लगता है जनादेश लुटेरी डबल इंजन सरकार में डबल ईंधन का प्रयोग होने लगा है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 21, 2019

With the matter getting political overtones, department minister Vinod Narayan Jha, too, had to clarify that the results of the junior engineer exam were not out yet. “How could anyone top the exam without publication of results?” he said, adding the department would look into the matter as to what exactly happened and how could such mischiefs be prevented.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 15:33 IST