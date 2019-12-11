e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Education

Bill to set up central Sanskrit universities introduced in Lok Sabha

The bill, moved by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, seeks to convert three Sanskrit deemed universities presently functioning in the country into central universities.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(HT file)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(HT file)
         

A bill to set up central Sanskrit universities was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill, moved by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, seeks to convert three Sanskrit deemed universities presently functioning in the country into central universities.

The three deemed universities are Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in New Delhi and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati.

While the Sansthan dates back to 1970, Lal Bahadur Shastri Rsahtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth was set up in 1962. The Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati came up in 1961. All three were granted deemed university status by the UGC later.

Granting of central university status to the three has been a long-standing demand from Sanskrit scholars. It will be a shot in the arm for the institutions, which being deemed-to-be universities, do not have powers to grant affiliation to colleges and attract more students from within India and abroad.

tags
top news
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News