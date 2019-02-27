Board Exam 2019: ‘You must practise at least three Physics derivations a day’

Ishika Saini, who is pursuing BSc (hons) in biotechnology from Panjab University, scored 95.2% in Class 12 at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 16. Here’s how she planned her revision for the boards.

Your revision strategy and favourite subjects?

I believe if you want a good score you must plan and make schedules in advance as I did during my boards. I am fascinated by biology and chemistry but find physics to be really tough.

Your study plan?

For biology, I wrote down everything in order to remember the complex processes and made flowcharts. For physics, I used to practice at least three derivations a day. For chemistry, especially organic chemistry, I practised CBSE exam papers for the past 11 years.

How many hours of study did you put in every day?

I gave each subject at least two hours, which comes to about six to seven hours a day with 10 to 15 minutes of breaks between two subjects.

How did you cover the entire syllabus?

I made a time table and stuck to it.

What kind of a schedule did you follow?

I used to wake up at around 8 am and after breakfast and doing some chores by 10 am I started studying straight up to 3 pm.

Your relaxation mantra?

I walked for 30 minutes in the garden and talked to my parents to relax.

Any tips for students and their parents?

Just be consistent with your studies. Parents should motivate children. Mine never told me that I had to get 95%, they asked me to do my best.

Any tips to cope with stress?

I used to listen to music.

How does one manage to study for the boards and also prepare for various entrance exams for the IIMs and IITs?

By just focusing on understanding concepts and doing things with interest instead of believing that studies to be a burden.

(As told to Rachna Verma. Ishika Saini, pursuing BSc ( hons) in biotechnology, Panjab University)

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 11:35 IST