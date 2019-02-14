Board exams 2019: CBSE plans steps to check paper leaks, cheating

Live web-streaming from test centres, accountability of centre superintendents and encrypted question papers in a few subjects are among a slew of measures that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has planned to ensure no unfair means are used or papers leaked in the Class X and XII exams.

“We will use encrypted question papers in a few subjects. We will send these question papers to the centres and reduce the need to send hard copies. Based on the success of this attempt we will increase the use of encrypted question papers,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

“We have directed that only the centre superintendents, who are authorised, will receive confidential material, open it and start the distribution. The centre superintendants can in no eventuality delegate their authority. If there is any such instance, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Another measure is that there will be facility for live webstreaming in some of the centres for top board officials to monitor, he added.

Last year, Class 12 economics exam and Class 10 mathematics exam question papers were allegedly leaked. Tripathi said the two schools allegedly involved in the leak have been disaffiliated.

To ensure nothing is left to chance, the CBSE has also written to chief secretaries and DGPS of all states to ensure law and order during the exams, he added. The board has even written in this regard to the ambassadors of 17 countries where the exams will be held, Tripathi said.

“We have written to and held meetings with the concerned authorities that if unwanted material appears on social sites, it should immediately be deleted,” he said.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 14:11 IST