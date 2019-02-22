Board Exams 2019: ICSE English paper easier than expected, say students

ICSE (Class 10) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) appeared in their first board exam of English on Friday in the Tricity. The students termed the paper to be easy and predictable. Many said the exam was easier than they expected.

The teachers also seconded the views of students. Deepinder Khara, English Educator Strawberry Fields High School said, “The paper was easy. We had prepared the students already for the exam and the exam was as per the pattern. I am sure all the students will pass with the flying colours.”

A teacher at St Xavier’s high school added, “The grammar was little tricky but if done right it will yield good marks.

The questions on composition and essays were related to current affairs and everyday life which gave students an extra edge.”

Comparing the paper to the past years, she said “Last year the paper was lengthy but this year the questions were straight forward and easy. Last year many questions had details or had multiple sub parts. Paper this year was very simple.”

Anjali, English Teacher at SFHC, said, “I was confident that students will be able to crack the exams as they were prepared for it. Now we have literature paper on Monday. I always tell my students to re-read their exams and revise before they leave the exam hall.”

However, a handful of students found the paper to be very abstract and vague. “It was not only a lengthy paper but also certain questions on composition were very vague. However we were prepared well as we had discussed last year’s examinations papers as well as sample papers,” said Rhythm Malhotra, a Class X student.

Chavvi Malik, a Class X student said: “My exam went very well. I never expected that the exam would be so easy. It was, in fact, easier than the pre-boards that we gave in school. Grammar was, in fact, was best. I am expecting at least 70 marks out of 80.”

