Board Exams 2019: To prevent cheating in Class 10 and 12, Maha board to inspect ‘problem centres’

The state education department has decided to conduct audits in some of the examination centres where incidents of cheating were reported in the last two years.

The move comes with a view to put an end to malpractices in the upcoming Class 10 and 12 examinations held by the Maharashtra school education board and in order to ensure that the education department has taken adequate measures to avoid them this year.

“We have identified eight to 10 centres in the Mumbai division where some serious malpractices have been recorded last year. Officials from the education department would start visiting these centres to check if security provisions are in place,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board.

In 2018, 54 cases of cheating, copying and paper leaks were registered with the state board, of which 36 students were debarred from appearing for their Class 10 examinations until March 2019. The Amboli police had later arrested the vice-principal of a Mumbra-based school in connection with an alleged paper leak racket.

Khandagale said that custodians of the question papers, who transport papers from the custody centres to schools and colleges, have also been asked to stay vigilant. “We have recently conducted a meeting with them and have asked them to ensure that background verification of all the people involved with the task is conducted beforehand.

Like in 2018, the board has decided to not allow any latecomers in the exam hall this year. “Students who have a very genuine reason might be granted entry 10-15 minutes after the paper begins but these students would have to fill out a form listing the reason of delay along with the signature of centre officials,” said Khandagale.

This year, SSC examinations in the state will be conducted between March 1 and March 22 while HSC examinations will be conducted from February 21 to March 20.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:58 IST