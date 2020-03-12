Board exams 2020: Tripura govt decides to hike honorarium of answer script evaluators

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:37 IST

The Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has decided to hike the honorarium for evaluating board exam answer scripts from this year. Nearly four thousands teachers would be engaged in board exam papers’ evaluation work in Tripura this year.

Earlier the evaluators used to get Rs 6 per copy, which has been increased to Rs 10 per copy, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. “Unlike other years, the evaluation of the answer scripts will be decentralized. Evaluation of copies of Class 10 would be done at Agartala in West district, Udaipur in Gomati district and Kumarghat in Unakoti district.The Class 12 copies would be evaluated only at Agartala. We have also hiked honorarium of the evaluators from Rs. 6 to Rs. 10 for each copy,” Ratan Nath told reporters at state civil secretariat on Wednesday.

The evaluators would also be given travel allowances based on the distance from the evaluation centers. “We are trying to announce the results of the board examinations soon. Evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 exam papers would begin from April 16. It would continue till April 22,” Nath said.

The Class 12 or higher secondary examinations started on March 2 and would continue till March 31.The examinations are going on at 86 venues throughout the state.

A total of 27,142 candidates were enrolled for the examinations, ou of which 3,198 are from Science Stream, 23,245 students from Humanities Stream and the rest 699 are from Commerce Stream.

Last year, the number of candidates was 27,197. The pass percentage of Class 12 was 80.51% last year.

A total of 50,569 students were enrolled for the Class 10 examinations that began from March 3. Their examinations would continue till March 21.