e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Board Exams 2021: Education minister to interact with teachers today

Board Exams 2021: Education minister to interact with teachers today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday interact with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams via a webinar.

education Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(File)
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(File)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday interact with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams via a webinar at 4 pm. Interested teachers can share their queries and share suggestions regarding upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams with the minister on social media platforms.

Teachers can join the live session and interact with the minister on his Twitter handle @DrRPNishank or his official Facebook page.

“Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams.Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all,” the minister tweeted on Saturday.

 

Earlier in a webinar on December 10, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had i students and said the dates for board exams, JEE and medical entrance test National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be declared well in advance in 2021 so as to ensure that students do not face difficulties.The minister on Wednesday announced the dates for JEE Main 2021. He also said that the entrance exam will be held four times in a year. The first cycle of JEE Main will be held from February 23 to 26.

top news
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In