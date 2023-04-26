Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results today

AP Inter Results 2023: Result of Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) final exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be declared today, April 26. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce these results at a press conference after which students can check their marks online at bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in. AP Inter Results 2023 Live Updates. AP Inter results 2023 releasing today (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready as details mentioned on it will be required to check results online. Apart from the official websites, unofficial websites may also host these results. Students should verify their results on an official site to ensure authenticity.

How to check AP Inter results 2023

Go to bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in. Open the Intermediate 1st year or 2nd year result link. Enter the asked login details. Submit and view your result. Download the result page.

AP Inter 1st year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, 2023 and second year exams take place from March 16 to April 4, 2023.