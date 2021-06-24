Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams
AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams
AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams
board exams

AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:36 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness.

Education Minister A Suresh told reporters that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

He said a high-powered committee would be constituted to assess the marks to be awarded to intermediate students.

Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing COVID situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The apex court's observations forced the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to cancel the exams, much to the relief of lakhs of students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh board of intermediate education board exams 2021 andhra pradesh board of secondary education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.