AP Inter Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Result declared

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Results 2022 on June 22, 2022. Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year Intermediate result has been declared and is available on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage this year is .. Around 5 lakh students have appeared for the Board examination this year for first and second year in the state. The result was announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. The press conference was conducted at Fortune Murali Park Hotel (Old Kandhari), Bandar Road, Vijayawada.

The Board examination was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in offline mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through these simple steps given below. AP Inter Results 2022 Live Updates

AP Inter Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result for first year or second year will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.