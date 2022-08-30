AP Inter Supply Results 2022: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results out, check here
AP Inter Supply Results 2022 have been declared. BIEAP 1st and 2ns year supply results can be checked here. The direct links are given below.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supply Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for BIEAP 1st, 2nd year examinations can check their results on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. Check AP Inter Supplementary Results Live Updates
The AP supplementary examination for first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below.
Direct link to check 1st year results
Direct link to check 2nd year results
AP Inter Supply Results 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.
- Click on IPASE Results 2022 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on first year or second year exam link.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics