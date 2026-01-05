AP Intermediate Exams 2026: How the board plans to prevent malpractice
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has arranged for the smooth conduct of IPE 2026 exams from February 23 to March 24.
With the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 scheduled from February 23 to March 24, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has outlined detailed arrangements to ensure smooth, fair and error-free conduct of the exams.
The measures were reviewed during a meeting held at the BIEAP state office, chaired by P. Ranjit Basha, IAS, Secretary and Director of Intermediate Education, along with Regional Joint Directors (RJDs), Regional Inspecting Officers (RIOs) and District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs)
Officials said CCTV surveillance will be mandatory at all examination centres, with live monitoring from the board’s control room. Flying squads and sitting squads have been constituted to prevent malpractice and ensure strict adherence to exam protocols.
The board has identified 45 sensitive examination centres, where additional vigilance will be enforced on exam days. State-level officials will monitor these centres through live CCTV feeds, while sitting squads will be deployed locally. All staff involved in examination duties have been instructed to strictly follow procedures, particularly as several changes have been introduced for first-year Intermediate examinations this academic cycle.
RJDs, RIOs and DIEOs have been directed to personally inspect examination centres, verify facilities and issue advance instructions to college principals to avoid last-minute issues during the examination period.
During the meeting, officials also reviewed the pre-final examination results conducted in December 2025, with a specific focus on the performance of government junior colleges. Districts reporting lower pass percentages have been asked to intensify academic monitoring and ensure regular visits to colleges.
The implementation of Sankalp 2026, an academic improvement programme aimed at increasing pass percentages and strengthening government junior colleges, was also reviewed. Officials were instructed to ensure the programme is implemented effectively across districts.
The review further covered the functioning of the midday meal scheme in government junior colleges, student attendance and issues related to timely data updates on the LEAP app. Officers were directed to address operational gaps without delay.
In addition, preparations related to recognition and approvals of private junior colleges for the 2026–27 academic year were discussed.
The meeting was attended by senior education officials from all districts, controllers of examinations and board officials, according to the press note issued by BIEAP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More