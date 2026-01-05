AP Intermediate Exams 2026: How the board plans to prevent malpractice

With the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 scheduled from February 23 to March 24, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has outlined detailed arrangements to ensure smooth, fair and error-free conduct of the exams.

The measures were reviewed during a meeting held at the BIEAP state office, chaired by P. Ranjit Basha, IAS, Secretary and Director of Intermediate Education, along with Regional Joint Directors (RJDs), Regional Inspecting Officers (RIOs) and District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs)

Officials said CCTV surveillance will be mandatory at all examination centres, with live monitoring from the board’s control room. Flying squads and sitting squads have been constituted to prevent malpractice and ensure strict adherence to exam protocols.

The board has identified 45 sensitive examination centres, where additional vigilance will be enforced on exam days. State-level officials will monitor these centres through live CCTV feeds, while sitting squads will be deployed locally. All staff involved in examination duties have been instructed to strictly follow procedures, particularly as several changes have been introduced for first-year Intermediate examinations this academic cycle.

RJDs, RIOs and DIEOs have been directed to personally inspect examination centres, verify facilities and issue advance instructions to college principals to avoid last-minute issues during the examination period.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed the pre-final examination results conducted in December 2025, with a specific focus on the performance of government junior colleges. Districts reporting lower pass percentages have been asked to intensify academic monitoring and ensure regular visits to colleges.

The implementation of Sankalp 2026, an academic improvement programme aimed at increasing pass percentages and strengthening government junior colleges, was also reviewed. Officials were instructed to ensure the programme is implemented effectively across districts.

The review further covered the functioning of the midday meal scheme in government junior colleges, student attendance and issues related to timely data updates on the LEAP app. Officers were directed to address operational gaps without delay.

In addition, preparations related to recognition and approvals of private junior colleges for the 2026–27 academic year were discussed.

The meeting was attended by senior education officials from all districts, controllers of examinations and board officials, according to the press note issued by BIEAP.