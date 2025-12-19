AP Intermediate revised timetable 2026 released; exams from February 23
BIEAP released the revised timetable for Intermediate Public Examinations 2026, aligning it with the general holidays.
AP Intermediate revised timetable 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the revised timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (theory) for first and second year students, scheduled to be held in February and March 2026. The revision has been made to align the examination schedule with the final list of general holidays for 2026, according to an official notification issued on December 19.
As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations will begin on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026. All examinations will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon.
First-year students will start their exams with language papers, including Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French and Persian. English Paper-I is scheduled next, followed by subject papers such as History, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Physics, Commerce and Chemistry on different dates.
Second-year students will begin their examinations on February 24 with the second language paper. Papers for English, Mathematics, Science, Commerce, Economics, Sociology, Fine Arts and other subjects are spread across the examination window, with Physics Paper-II scheduled on March 13.
The timetable also includes separate dates for backlog students, with subject-wise papers scheduled alongside regular examinations.
Apart from theory exams, the Ethics and Human Values examination will be held on January 21, 2026, while the Environmental Education examination is scheduled for January 23, 2026. Practical examinations for general courses will be conducted from February 1 to February 10, 2026, and for vocational courses from January 27 to February 10, 2026.
What has changed
The timetable released in October 2025 was tentative and subject to revision based on public holidays. The latest notification is a revised and final schedule.
Key changes include a shift in Day 8 examinations to March 4, 2026, and Day 21 examinations to March 21, 2026. There is no change in exam timings, syllabus, subjects or paper pattern.
Students are advised to refer to the revised timetable and plan their preparation accordingly.
