AP Polycet 2023 result declared at polycetap.nic.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 12:07 PM IST

AP POLYCET 2023 result released at polycetap.nic.in.

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the result for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023. Candidates can download the AP POLYCET result from the official website at polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2023 entrance test was conducted on May 5, 2023. Candidates can check their AP POLYCAET 2023 result using their hall ticket number.

Direct link to check AP POLYCET 2023 result

AP Polycet 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the POLYCET rank card link

Key in your Hall ticket number

Your AP POLYCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

The AP POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to Diploma courses in Engineering/Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics/institutions) in the state.

