AP SSC 2024: Date sheet released for Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 supplementary exams, check timetable here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Board Class 10 supplementary exam 2024 date sheet on its official website bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC 2024: Date sheet for SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2024 has been released. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The AP SSC board supplementary exam will be held from May 24 to June 3. The exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2024 are scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 3, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination and are not satisfied with their scores can appear for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations. The date sheet is given below:

The due dates for applying for the supplementary exams without a late fee were from April 23 to April 30, 2024, and with a late fee of ₹50/ from May 1 to May 23, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the AP SSC Result 2024 was declared on April 22, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage of AP SSC Result 2024 is 86.69%. The pass percentage of boys is 84.32% and the pass percentage of girls is 89.17% this year.

A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the examination, out of which 5,34,574 students passed the examination. No toppers were announced by the Board.

The Class 10 board examination 2024 was conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.