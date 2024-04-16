 AP SSC Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10th results expected by April 25 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP SSC Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10th results expected by April 25

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 16, 2024 03:58 PM IST

AP SSC Result 2024 is expected to be announced by April 25, 2024. Details here.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP will likely announce AP SSC Result 2024 by April 25, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check BSEAP Class 10th results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The result link will also be available at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10th results expected by April 25 (HT)
AP SSC Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10th results expected by April 25 (HT)

While speaking to HT Digital, Board official said AP SSC results are likely to be announced by April 25, 2024. He further said that it is a tentative date and may be preponed subject to the finalization of tabulation work.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, the date and time of release of AP SSC result 2024 will be announced ahead of the declaration of the results by the Board.

The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and ended on March 30, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

Around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Andhra Pradesh's 10th examination across the state. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the steps to check the results.

AP SSC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education , AP Inter Results Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10th results expected by April 25
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On