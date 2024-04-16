The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP will likely announce AP SSC Result 2024 by April 25, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check BSEAP Class 10th results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The result link will also be available at results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10th results expected by April 25 (HT)

While speaking to HT Digital, Board official said AP SSC results are likely to be announced by April 25, 2024. He further said that it is a tentative date and may be preponed subject to the finalization of tabulation work.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, the date and time of release of AP SSC result 2024 will be announced ahead of the declaration of the results by the Board.

The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and ended on March 30, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

Around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Andhra Pradesh's 10th examination across the state. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the steps to check the results.

AP SSC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.