AP SSC Result 2025: BSE AP 10th results releasing tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Result 2025 on April 23, 2025 at 10am. Candidates who have appeared for the BSE AP 10th examination can check the results through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Result 2025: BSE AP 10th results releasing tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in, her

Along with the official website, the AP 10th result can also be checked on HT portal. To get the results of Class 10 on HT Portal, you will have to register yourself first.

The AP SSC results 2025 will also be available on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To access results via WhatsApp: Send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

AP SSC Result 2025: How to check

The LEAP mobile application also allows both teachers and students to access the results using their respective logins.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the marks memo.

1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP SSC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To pass the BSEAB 10th examination, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks. Those who couldn’t pass will have the option of appearing for the Supplementary examination. Details about the supplementary exam will be announced after the SSC March exam results.

The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC or class 10th public examinations from March 17, 2025 to March 31, 2025. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper. The exam was conducted in Morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on most days. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.