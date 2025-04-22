TS Inter 2nd year Result 2025 declared, direct link here

TS Inter 2nd year Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 2nd year results. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd year examination can check the TS Inter result and online marks memos by entering their login credentials on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.TS Inter results 2025 live updates TS Inter 2nd year Result 2025 declared(Santosh Kumar/for representation)

TSBIE 2nd year results will be available on the HT Portal as well.

TS Inter results 2025 on HT Portal

The TSBIE Inter results were announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at 12:00 PM. Minister for Transport & Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar was also present at the event. The results were announced at Vidhya Bhavan, 1st floor, TSBIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.

How to check result TSBIE 2nd Year Results

Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. or check at HT Portal. Click on the TS Inter 2nd year Results 2025 link. Enter the Hall Ticket number and other details. View and download the result for future reference.

For grievances, students may contact the IVR portal at 9240205555 and heldeskie@telangana.gov.in.

The TSBIE 2nd year examination was held from March 6 to March 25, 2025, the paper was held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The passing percentage last year was 64.19 percent for 2nd year students.

Students who score less than 35 percent in the released result will have to take the supplementary examination, which will be conducted later. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.