Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021: SEBA 10th Result to be declared today

Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. The SEBA 10th Result will be released at 11 am on July 30. Candidates can check their result on the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org. The result link will also be available on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in.

This year around 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that was scheduled to be conducted on April was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 exams will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. The Board will also consider factors like attendance, internal assessment for 20 percent marks.

SEBA will issue digital marksheet for Class 10 students who clear the exams. The digital marksheets can be obtained by logging in with the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA.